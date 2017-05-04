First Look Photo: Starz’s Howards End

Kenneth Lonergan’s first television adaptation – an adaptation of the classic E.M. Forester novel Howard’s End – is now in production in London.

This four-part limited series is the story of two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world.

Starz has released the first photo of stars Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfayen as Margaret Schlegal and Henry Wilcox.

Starring Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen and Tracey Ullman

Starz, with the BBC, today released the first image from the limited series “Howards End,” based on the classic E.M. Forster novel. The photo features Hayley Atwell (Margaret Schlegel) and Matthew Macfadyen (Henry Wilcox) at Simpson’s-in-the-Strand restaurant.

“Howards End” is the first television adaptation from the Academy Award®-nominated screenwriter and playwright Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea, Gangs of New York, You Can Count on Me).This four-part limited series is the story of two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world. Academy Award®winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan brings a fresh take to this adaptation directed by BAFTA winner Hettie Macdonald (“White Girl”).

Margaret Schlegel is an intelligent, idealistic young woman who is courted by the older Henry Wilcox, a self-made conservative businessman, after his wife Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond) dies unexpectedly and he becomes owner of Howards End. Meanwhile Margaret’s passionate and capricious younger sister Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) takes up the cause of Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn) a young bank clerk who falls on hard times at work and at home with his partner Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar). In the absence of their late parents, the sisters’ loving but interfering Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman) tries to keep the young ladies and their brother Tibby (Alex Lawther) on the straight and narrow.

“Howards End” consists of four hour-long episodes that will air on BBC One in the UK and STARZ in the U.S. Executive produced by Playground in association with City Entertainment and KippSter Entertainment, production and filming continues in and around London.

