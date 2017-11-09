First Look: Netflix’s Bright Poster!

Netflix has released a poster for David Ayer’s Bright – starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as Officers Daryl Ward and Nick Jakoby, a human and the first orc on the LAPD.

Their brand new partnership is tested when a call puts them in the immediate vicinity of the equivalent of an elvish nuclear bomb – a magic wand.

Bright premieres globally on Netflix on December 22nd.

On the heels of its thrilling second trailer, Bright’s new one sheet gives a closer look at Officers Ward and Jakoby, the team at the heart of this holiday season’s most heart-pounding action blockbuster.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton bring their A-game action to the globe in the eagerly-anticipated Netflix film Bright. A bold new action-thriller from director David Ayer (known for such box office hits as Suicide Squad, End of Watch and Training Day), Bright follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith, a human named Officer Ward, and Edgerton, an orc named Officer Jakoby, who form a most unlikely duo working to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister, fantasy underworld filled with violence and dark forces at work.

Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22nd, 2017. Visit Bright on Netflix.

About Bright

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

