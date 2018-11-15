First Look: Klaus Returns To Save Christmas From a Galactic Threat!

Warrior. Legend. Gift-giver. Klaus is many things to many people worldwide, but this year he is the defender of Earth, alongside a host of other wintery warriors, as a threat of galactic proportions invades the planet and endangers all humans, naughty and nice alike.

Klaus: The Crying Snowman #1 will be in comics shops on December 12th.

Grant Morrison & Dan Mora’s KLAUS Returns in December from BOOM! Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 14, 2018) – BOOM! Studios today unveiled a first look at KLAUS AND THE CRYING SNOWMAN #1, a brand new story set within the world of the Eisner Award-nominated reimagining of the Santa Claus mythology for modern audiences from visionary writer Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All Star Superman) and superstar artist Dan Mora (Power Rangers: Shattered Grid), available in stores on December 12, 2018.

KLAUS AND THE CRYING SNOWMAN #1 continues the annual holiday tradition of new Klaus comic book releases, dating back to the franchise launch, and features a main cover and a variant cover both illustrated by Mora, as well as a variant by Humberto Ramos.

“Only Grant, Dan, and Ed could bring you this epic addition to the Klaus mythology, with our hero battling giant tree-monsters on Earth and alien invaders on the moons of Saturn, all while making time to unravel the mystery at the heart of the Crying Snowman,” said Eric Harburn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “And as with every new adventure, Klaus reminds us what lies at the heart of the holiday season: helping those who need it most.”

KLAUS AND THE CRYING SNOWMAN is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Joss Whedon’s Firefly, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WWE, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Bone Parish.

Print copies of KLAUS AND THE CRYING SNOWMAN #1 will be available for sale in December 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

Don’t miss KLAUS: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS, an all new hardcover collection of the titular hero’s acclaimed holiday specials, and KLAUS: HOW SANTA CLAUS BEGAN, the hardcover collection of the original award-winning series, currently available everywhere books are sold.

For continuing news on KLAUS AND THE CRYING SNOWMAN and more from BOOM!, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

