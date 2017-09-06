First Eleven Seasons of South Coming to Blu-ray!

At long last you can see Kenny’s multiple deaths in high definition – Paramount Home Media Distribution is releasing the first eleven seasons of South Park on Blu-ray.

As an added bonus, the Season 1 Blu-ray set will include uncensored episode commentary by series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which was not available on the previously released DVD.

Seasons 1-5 arrive on November 21st – with Seasons 6-11 hitting shelves on December 19th.

RELIVE COMEDY CENTRAL’S BELOVED “SOUTH PARK” IN GLORIOUS HIGH DEFINITION WHEN THE FIRST 11 SEASONS DEBUT ON BLU-RAY™ FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Remember when children were abducted by aliens, killed by falling space stations and befriended by talking feces? Ah, the good old days. Now you can relive every supernatural, extraordinary and downright insane adventure of Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny when “South Park” Seasons 1-11 arrive for the first time ever on Blu-ray.

Celebrating its 20th year on air in 2017, “South Park” debuted on Comedy Central in August of 1997 and has won numerous awards, including five Emmy® Awards and a Peabody® Award. Returning for its 21stseason beginning on th, “South Park” continues to challenge viewers as it holds a mirror up to society with its irreverent brand of social satire. Plus, it’s just really, really funny.

