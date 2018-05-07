Final Space Blasts Off Into Second Season!

TBS has renewed its animated space romp Final Space for a second season.

TBS Renews Epic Space Romp Final Space for Second Season

Network’s Youngest-Skewing Original Series Has Reached More Than 20 Million Viewers

Chookity Pok! TBS has renewed its original animated series Final Space for a second season. Born from a seven-minute pilot created by “Tennessee wonder child” Olan Rogers, the intergalactic space saga is TBS’ youngest- skewing original series to debut on the network, reaching more than 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear, VOD and digital platforms. The series pick-up is the latest in a string of renewals for the network, which saw every original series renewed for additional seasons in the last year.

Final Space is created by Olan Rogers, an independent filmmaker, actor, comedian and entrepreneur with close to a million YouTube subscribers. Rogers starred in season one alongside Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway. Rogers and David Sacks are writers and executive producers for the TBS original, which is produced by Conan O’Brien’s Conaco, New Form and in association with Turner’s Studio T.

ALONE IN SPACE

Throughout the show’s first season, Final Space and Rogers interacted with fans in innovative new ways. The pilot premiered on Reddit ten days prior to the on-air launch; an AR app brought Final Space’s most loveable characters to life; fans were treated to exclusive merchandise offerings via shop.tbs.com and starcadet.com; and “Cards with Gary” continued the show’s multiplatform storytelling by allowing Facebook users to work together and crowd source moves in a live, interactive card game. Final Space continues to find new ways to connect with Olan Rogers’ massive, passionate fan base, who have logged more than 27 million video views on social.

Fans and brands can look to engage with Final Space in even more ways in 2019. A variety of show extensions are planned to complement the series: branded content, fan events, consumer products, podcasts, interactive social, mobile games, app overlays, and live streams are all in development for fans and partners looking to connect.

