Final Season Premiere Date for Orphan Black Announced!

The end is near for Orphan Black’s Clone Club. The entire cast of one of the smartest, most engaging shows in television history begins its farewells with an appearance at Paleyfest LA in March – before the show’s final season premieres on Saturday, June 10th.

BBC AMERICA’S ORPHAN BLACK RETURNS FOR FINAL TRIP SATURDAY, JUNE 10TH

EMMY-WINNER TATIANA MASLANY AND FULL CAST TO APPEAR TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER AT 2017 PALEYFEST LA

Announced today, the fifth and final season of BBC AMERICA’s critically-acclaimed series, Orphan Black, will premiere Saturday, June 10th at 10/9c. Tatiana Maslany makes the highly anticipated return to her Emmy®-winning role as multiple clones in the Peabody Award-winning series.

In addition, BBC AMERICA announced Tatiana Maslany (Leda clones) and the full cast will appear together for the first time at 2017’s PaleyFest LA on Thursday, March 23rd. Jordan Gavaris (Felix), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Mrs. S), Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Kevin Hanchard (Detective Art Bell), Evelyne Brochu (Delphine), Ari Millen (Ira and Castor clones), acting double Kathryn Alexandre and co-creator and writer, Graeme Manson, will kick off BBCA’s farewell to the series when they join the festival for a panel.

Orphan Black is produced by Temple Street Productions, a division of Boat Rocker Studios, in association with BBC AMERICA and Bell Media’s SPACE. The series is executive produced by Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Graeme Manson, John Fawcett and Kerry Appleyard. The series is co-created by Manson and Fawcett, with Manson also serving as writer and Fawcett as director. BBC Worldwide distributes the series internationally.

@OrphanBlack

@BBCAmerica

Hashtag: #OrphanBlack #PaleyFest

Like this: Like Loading...