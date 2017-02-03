Filmstruck Movie Streaming Service Launches On Google Chromecast!

Filmstruck, the movie streaming service developed by TCM and the Criterion Collection, is now available on Google Chromecast second generation and Chromecast Ultra devices. Continuing its rapid platform expansion, the streaming service will also launch on Roku, Playstation 4 and Xbox One in the coming months.

Details follow…

FilmStruck Launches on Google Chromecast

SVOD Service Continues Rapid Platform Expansion with Additional Launches In Coming Months

FilmStruck, the streaming movie service for film aficionados, is now available on Google Chromecast second generation and Chromecast Ultra devices. Continuing its rapid platform expansion, the streaming service will also launch on Roku, Playstation 4 and Xbox One in the coming months. FilmStruck, featuring the largest streaming library of contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films and the exclusive streaming home to the Criterion Collection, is available for streaming on Apple TV 4th generation devices, Amazon Fire TV, web, iOS and Android devices.

Developed and managed by Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in collaboration with the Criterion Collection, subscriptions to FilmStruck are available in three different pricing tiers:

FilmStruck Subscription – $6.99/month – offering hundreds of constantly refreshed, hard-to-find and critically acclaimed films, plus exclusive bonus content including hosted introductions, originally produced pieces, interviews and rare footage

About FilmStruck

FilmStruck is a new subscription on-demand service that offers film aficionados a comprehensive library of films including an eclectic mix of contemporary and classic art house, indie, foreign and cult films. Developed and managed by Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in collaboration with the Criterion Collection, FilmStruck will be the new exclusive streaming home for the critically acclaimed and award-winning Criterion Collection, including the Criterion Channel, a new premium service programmed and curated by the Criterion team. FilmStruck is Turner’s first domestic direct-to-consumer offering launched in November 2016.

