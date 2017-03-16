Fighting Oppression with Good Scents Trailer: Award-Winning Doc Perfume War Opens Across Canada!

When Barb Stegemann’s best friend, Captain Trevor Greene was horrifically wounded while trying to help oppressed women in Afghanistan, she decided she had to take up his cause.

How best to do that? Would you believe perfume?

That story is the basis for the award-winning documentary Perfume War – coming to Canadian theaters on April 14th.

Wednesday, March 16, 2017 –Toronto, Ontario – It was announced today that Michael Melski’s award winning documentary PERFUME WAR will open theatrically across Canada on April 14th. Select theatres featuring the film include Cineplex Yonge & Dundas (Toronto), Cineplex Odeon South Keys (Ottawa), The Park Theatre (Vancouver), Eau Claire Market Cinemas (Calgary), and Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane (Halifax). The film has already garnered critical and audience accolades on the festival circuit, where it took home awards for Best Feature Documentary at the Atlantic Film Festival and the Cineplex Entertainment Audience Favourite at the Victoria Film Festival.

PERFUME WAR explores the extraordinary relationship between two best friends whose shared mission of peace has made an enormous impact on countless lives. Captain Trevor Greene joined the military to fight the oppression of women in Afghanistan. Barb Stegemann was a single mom moved to take on her best friend’s mission after he is brutally wounded by the Taliban. Stegemann works with Afghan farmers who grow legal flower crops instead of the illegal heroin poppy – the Taliban’s chief income source – and creates an unlikely weapon in the fight for world peace. And it’s perfume.

The film reveals how forgiveness is key to healing both nations and soldiers in the aftermath of war and violence to give viewers hope that we can rebuild. PERFUME WAR also reveals solutions to preventing the cycle of war through social enterprise with powerful interviews with some of the world’s top thinkers.

PERFUME WAR is being self-distributed by the Halifax based producers, Loud Baby Productions.

