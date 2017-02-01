Fight for Your Future: Badlands Season Two Key Art Released!

The second season of Into the Badlands finds Sunny in as much trouble away from the Badlands as he would have been in had he stayed.

Meanwhile, The Widow has teamed up with Sunny’s mentor as she makes her move to take control of the Badlands.

AMC has just released the key art for season two and it looks pretty chill. Check it – and the first trailer – out after the break. Into the Badlands return on Sunday, March 19 (10/9C).

Today, AMC released the “Into the Badlands” season two key art, featuring Sunny (Daniel Wu) and the Widow (Emily Beecham). Launching March 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT , “Into the Badlands” Season two finds Sunny and M.K. (Aramis Knight) separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places. While M.K. struggles to control his powers, Sunny is determined to fight his way back into the Badlands to find his family or die trying. On their journey, Clipper and Colt are assisted by mysterious, new allies whose motivations may be anything but pure. Meanwhile, The Widow continues to consolidate power against the other Barons, while a dark and mysterious threat prepares to exact revenge on them all. Alliances are struck, friendships betrayed, and by season’s end, Sunny and M.K.’s lives will be forever altered with devastating consequences. “Into the Badlands” also stars Ally Ionnides as Tilda, Oliver Stark as Ryder, Orla Brady as Lydia, Sarah Bolger as Jade, Madeleine Mantock as Veil, and Stephen Lang as Waldo. Joining the cast for season two is Nick Frost as Bajie, who becomes an unlikely ally for Sunny in his journey back to the Badlands.

In its first season, “Into the Badlands” averaged 5.3 million viewers, 3.2 million adults 18-49 and 3.3 million adults 25-54 in live+3 ratings, ranking as the #4 highest-rated freshmen season of any series in cable history among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in live+3 viewing. The series is executive produced by creators/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Shanghai Noon, “Smallville”), Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg (Pulp Fiction, Contagion), David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Nights), director Stephen Fung (Tai Chi Zero, House of Fury) and Daniel Wu (Tai Chi Zero).

Like this: Like Loading...