Ferris Bueller Meets Mad Max Trailer: Netflix’s Daybreak!

What would you get if you were to cross Ferris Bueller with Mad Max?

Probable something like Daybreak – coming to Netflix on October 24th and starring Ferris himself, Matthew Broderick as Principal Burr.

DAYBREAK DEBUTS

MATTHEW BRODERICK STARS AS PRINCIPAL BURR

In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh).

Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV MA.

Starring Matthew Broderick as Glendale High School’s Principal Michael Burr; Krysta Rodriguez as the biology teacher; Colin Ford as our hero and every-teen, 17-year-old Josh Wheeler; Sophie Simnett as Sam Dean, the most widely admired girl at Glendale High; Austin Crute as contemplative samurai Wesley Fists; Alyvia Alyn Lind as highly unstable kid genius Angelica Green; Cody Kearsley as Turbo Bro Jock, the bloodthirsty leader of the jocks; Jeanté Godlock as Mona Lisa, his badass right-hand woman; and Gregory Kasyan as Eli Cardashyan (not that Kardashian).

Executive producers are Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, and Jeff Fierson.

You can stream Daybreak here: https://www.netflix.com/title/80235937

