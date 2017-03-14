Extended Preview: Dark Horse’s American Gods!

Dark Horse comics has released several pages of the first issue of its much anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. We gave it an A.

American Gods #1 – adapted by P. Craig Russell and Scott Hampton – is in stores tomorrow.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 14, 2017)—Dark Horse Comics has released a preview of the highly anticipated first issue of American Gods: Shadows which goes on sale March 15, 2017, ahead of Starz’ premiere of an American Gods TV show adapted by Bryan Fuller (NBC’s Hannibal). The adaptation of the Hugo and Nebula award–winning novel by Neil Gaiman (How to Talk to Girls at Parties, The Sandman) will be adapted and co-written by P. Craig Russell (The Sandman: The Dream Hunters)—who previously adapted Gaiman’s bestselling novels Coraline and The Graveyard Book—and illustrated by acclaimed artist Scott Hampton (Hellboy, Batman).

Originally published in 2001 by William Morrow and Headline, American Gods will be adapted into twenty-seven single issues with three story arcs: Shadows, My Ainsel, and The Moment of the Storm.

The series features covers by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists: Glenn Fabry (Preacher) and Adam Brown (Predator vs. Judge Dredd vs. Aliens), and variant covers by David Mack (Kabuki, Fight Club 2). Acclaimed artist Dave McKean (Black Dog, Cages), who provided covers on Gaiman’s seminal Sandman for DC Comics, has also created a variant cover for the first issue.

American Gods is the latest Gaiman adaptation from Dark Horse, preceded by graphic novel adaptations of How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Troll Bridge, Forbidden Brides, and many more.

American Gods: Shadows is drawing rave reviews:

“An atmospheric, beautifully illustrated take on Gaiman’s story.”–AV CLUB

“Russell’s lyrical layouts bring Gaiman’s visual, vivid prose to life like no other artist.”–CBR

“The Holy Grail of Gaiman comics.”–SY FY WIRE

“Neil Gaiman is one of those once in a millennia creators, much like Shakespeare, whose work is thought-provokingly complex yet interpretable on multiple levels. P. Craig Russell is one of those creators whose made an artform out of translating cherished works to the comic book medium.”–COMICS BEAT

“This is exactly the team fans would want on this title.”–PASTE MAGAZINE

“It’s a good year for Gaiman fans.”–FANGIRL NATION

“In comic form, seeing is believing. The book was stupendous and my expectation for the comic is the same. I am literally giddy with excitement.”–GEEKS OF DOOM

“Dark Horse’s comic book adaption is an appropriate tribute to his long-form vision… Although both mediums are image-oriented and the source material is the same, adapting the novel to television versus comic books offers an entirely different set of circumstances and challenges, ones which should make both takes unique in their own right; giving fans of American Gods an entertaining fable set to unravels in two varied mediums.”–SCREEN RANT

“Utterly gorgeous.”–COMICS BEAT

“I love the art.”–GEEK DAD

“Visually striking… will appeal to new readers and those existing fans.”–BLEEDING COOL

“A gorgeous adaptation.”–FREAK SUGAR

“Wonderful.”–IMPULSE GAMER

