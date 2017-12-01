Expiry Date Trailer: Black Mirror: Hang the DJ!

In the Black Mirror season four episode Hang the DJ, Frank and Amy have signed up to a dating system in which relationships are mapped out in advance.

‘Everything happens for a reason,’ they’re told.

Season four of Black Mirror will premiere in 2018.

Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch) plays Amy, Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room) plays Frank, George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings) plays Lenny

Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

You can see seasons 1-3 at netflix.com/blackmirror.

