HAILEE STEINFELD, JOHN CENA AND DIRECTOR TRAVIS KNIGHT PRESENT THE CINEMATIC HIGHLIGHT OF WINTER 2018 AT THE EXCLUSIVE FAN SCREENING OF BUMBLEBEE ON DECEMBER 3, 2018 AT CINESTAR BERLIN, SONY CENTER IN BERLIN, GERMANY.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

Bumblebee is a prequel movie in the Transformers film franchise, taking place 20 years before Michael Bay’s original movie. It entered development in 2016, with Christina Hodson signing on to write the script. In 2017, Travis Knight was hired to direct, making him the first person other than Bay to helm a Transformers movie. Most of the principal cast was revealed in May and July 2017, prior to filming. Production began in July and ran through November 2017.

Cast :

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos, Gracie Dzienny.

BUMBLEBEE is in Theatres December 21st, 2018 (US)

Like this: Like Loading...