Evil-Doers, Behold The Tick! Returning In February!

Amazon Prime Video has set a release date for The Tick: Season 1, Part 2.

Mighty Blue Justice will re-commence on February 23, 2018 with six new episodes.

The Tick Season One: Part Two Set to Premiere on February 23, 2018

**Today Amazon Studios announced the first season of The Tick will continue with the debut of six all new episodes on Friday, February 23, 2018 **

About The Tick

In a workaday world where superheroes fly among us, mild-mannered accountant Arthur Everest (GRIFFIN NEWMAN) suspects The City is controlled by a fabled villain known as The Terror (JACKIE EARLE HALEY), despite evidence of The Terror’s death 15 years ago. Arthur has a traumatic connection with The Terror, whose movements he has obsessively tracked since childhood. Arthur’s sister, Dot (VALORIE CURRY), is a paramedic who dotes on her brother but also provides a sibling’s tough love. The more he talks about super-villain super-conspiracies, the more she warns him to “keep it real.”

Fate soon brings Arthur together with a tall, verbally adroit muscleman with superpowers and a mysterious past: The Tick (PETER SERAFINOWICZ). As they investigate the mystery surrounding The Terror, they draw attention from the electrifying enigma known as Miss Lint and a hyper-violent vigilante named Overkill, confronting the complexity of the struggle between good and evil. THE TICK, bursting with relentlessly original storylines and quotable dialogue, shows what a blast crusading for truth and justice can be. Our culture is now awash with self-serious mythologies and grimly determined, interchangeable characters filling not just franchises but entire universes. The time has come for THE TICK.

Cast:

Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, Michael Cerveris, John Pirkis and Alan Tudyk

Created by:

Ben Edlund

Season One: Part One is available on Amazon Prime Video

