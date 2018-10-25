English Voice Cast Announced for Mamoru Hosada’s Mirai!

When four-year old Kun, jealous of his baby sister, Mirai (Japanese for ‘future’) runs off in a huff, he encounters strange visitors from the past and future – including a fourteen-year old Mirai.

GKIDS has announced that the English voice cast of Mirai will include John Cho, Rebecca Hall and Daniel Dae Kim.

GKIDS has additionally partnered with Fathom Events to bring Mirai to U.S. theaters nationwide for special event screenings later this year on November 29, December 5 and December 8.

Check out the Japanese trailer below.

GKIDS ANNOUNCES ENGLISH-LANGUAGE VOICE CAST FOR THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED “MIRAI” FEATURING JOHN CHO, REBECCA HALL, AND DANIEL DAE KIM

NEW YORK, NY (October 25, 2018) – GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, has announced the English voice cast for MIRAI, a daringly original story of love passed down through generations. The film will feature the voices of John Cho (Star Trek, Searching), Rebecca Hall (The Town, Christine), and Daniel Dae Kim (“LOST”, “Hawaii Five-0”, “The Good Doctor”, 3AD Media). Mamoru Hosoda, the celebrated director behind The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, wrote and directed the critically acclaimed Japanese animated film that world premiered at Cannes Film Festival, and additionally played at BFI London Film Festival and the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles. GKIDS will theatrically release the film in New York and Los Angeles on November 3. GKIDS has additionally partnered with Fathom Events to bring MIRAI to U.S. theaters nationwide for special event screenings later this year on November 29, December 5 and December 8.

When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai… until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?

English Voice Cast

John Cho – The Father

Rebecca Hall – The Mother

Daniel Dae Kim – The Great-Grandfather

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation for both adult and family audiences. Since 2010, GKIDS has scored an astounding 10 Best Animated Feature Oscar® nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, and The Breadwinner in 2018. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world’s most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others. Last year, GKIDS launched ANIMATION IS FILM, an annual LA-based film festival which debuted at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood for a sold-out audience of 5,000 and generated over 750 million media impressions. The festival embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their work to the fullest range of expression of which the medium is capable. ANIMATION IS FILM recently wrapped its second year. Its line-up played to sold-out audiences and opened with the critically-acclaimed film, Mirai, from internationally celebrated director Mamoru Hosoda.

Like this: Like Loading...