Emmy®-Nominated Killing Eve Comes To Home Video!

One of the best shows on TV, Killing Eve, is coming to home video from BBC Studios.

Killing Eve centers on two women: Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer, Doctor Foster) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Killing Eve will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on October 9th.

EMMY® NOMINATED SANDRA OH STARS IN THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES KILLING EVE: SEASON ONE ON BLU-RAY AND DVD OCTOBER 9, 2018 FROM BBC STUDIOS

“Sandra Oh brings a funny, funky, vulnerability to this stylishly surprising and wildly entertaining spy thriller…” – TV Guide

“…it’s a roller-coaster ride of nerves, tension and unexpected twists.” – Entertainment Tonight

“Killing Eve is a spectacular and spectacularly peculiar knockout of a show.” – Vogue

Street Date: October 9, 2018

Suggested Retail Price: DVD $24.98 (U.S.), $29.98 (Canada)

BD $29.98 (U.S.), $37.48 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 360 mins + bonus content / 2-disc set

New York – October 4, 2018 – Double Emmy®-nominatees Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), bring this smart and thrilling BBC AMERICA drama Killing Eve: Season One to life and it’s yours to own on Blu-ray and DVD Monday, October 9, 2018 from BBC Studios.

Killing Eve centers on two women: Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer, Doctor Foster) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve follows these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Killing Eve will return to BBC AMERICA for a second season in Spring 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...