Ellie Gann and Connor Trinneer To Star in Stargate: Origins!

Australian actor Ellie Gann will star as the young Catherine Langford in Stargate Origins and Stargate: Atlantis/Star Trek: Enterprise alum Connor Trinner will play her father, Professor Paul Langford – the man whose archaeological dig unearthed the Stargate.

The 10-episode digital series from MGM and New Form will air exclusively on MGM’s new digital platform Stargate Command later this year.

Ellie Gall has been chosen to portray legendary Stargate icon, Catherine Langford, in the upcoming premium digital series, Stargate Origins.

Ellie Gall recently starred on the Lifetime television movie A MIDSUMMER’S NIGHTMARE, a psychological thriller and modern-day take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She first endeared herself to fans as a series regular on Australia’s Disney Channel series MIND OVER MADDIE. Additional credits include recurring roles on Australia’s period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME and the acclaimed Network Ten series PUBERTY BLUES chronicling the coming-of-age of two teenage girls during the late 1970s.

The Stargate Origins production will shine a whole new light on one of the most crucial figures in the Stargate saga, and in a special message to Stargate Command members, reveals just how much this means to her.

“The opportunity to portray this iconic character is once in a lifetime,” said Gall, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Stargate family and I hope Stargate fans are as equally excited as I am about Catherine Langford’s new adventure.”

Connor Trinneer returns to the Stargate franchise, 11 years after he first appeared as Michael Kenmore in Season 2 of Stargate: Atlantis. Over the course of a 10-episode arc spanning 3 seasons, Trinneer’s performances turned the complex Lastlight/Michael Kenmore into a fan-favorite character. Now, Trinneer will take on another famous name from the Stargate franchise, playing Professor Paul Langford, the man whose archaeological dig uncovered the stargate back in 1929.

Joining Trinneer and Gall on the Stargate Origins cast are Salome Azizi, Philip Alexander, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry and Lincoln Werner Hoppe, with more information on those roles to be released in the coming weeks.

Catherine Langford is a character whose life remains somewhat shrouded in mystery. Stargate Origins will dive deep into the adventures that provide additional context to Catherine’s lifelong fascination with the ancient artifact her father uncovered in the Egyptian desert, revealing a story that sits at the heart of the entire Stargate saga.

Released exclusively on Stargate Command later this year, Stargate Origins is produced by entertainment studio New Form, as well as MGM’s Digital Group, and the series will be directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (“Virtual Morality”) and written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry.

Like this: Like Loading...