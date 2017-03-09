Movies

Eat Your Heart Out Disney Trailer: The Little Mermaid!

The Little Mermaid – Poppy Drayton as Elizabeth – Photo courtesy of Kingsway Productions

Conglomerate Media and Kingsway Productions have pulled off a rare feat: their live action take on The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters this summer – and it looks to be Disney quality.

In this version, the Hans Christian Andersen tale has been transplanted to a circus, where a reporter and his sister find Elizabeth –  who can’t leave because the ringmaster has stolen her soul.

The Little Mermaid stars Shirley MacLaine, Gina Gershon, William Moseley and Loreta Peralto, with Poppy Drayton as Elizabeth.

 

