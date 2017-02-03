Television

Dystopic Super Bowl Spot: The Handmaid’s Tale!

Leave a comment

Hulu has released its Super Bowl Spot for the upcoming event series The Handmaid’s Tale, adapted from the novel by Margaret Atwood. Check it out.

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 26th.

My Name is Offred (Official) • The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu – YouTube

Description: My name is Offred — and I intend to survive. The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 26th, only on Hulu.

See more on Hulu at https://www.hulu.com/the-handmaids-tale
Get an inside look at the creation of The Handmaid’s Tale on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/HandmaidsOnHulu
Like The Handmaid’s Tale on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HandmaidsOnHulu/
Follow The Handmaid’s Tale on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/HandmaidsOnHulu

Subscribe to our YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/hulu

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

Leave a Reply