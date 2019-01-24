Dragon Ball Super: Broly Now 3rd Highest Grossing Anime Film of All Time in U.S.!

In just five days Dragon Ball Super: Broly has become the third-highest grossing anime film in the U.S. – earning more than $24 million.

Tickets are still available for this week’s screenings.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY KICKS-OFF SECOND WEEK OF THEATRICAL RUN WITH STUNNING $24M + BOX OFFICE TOTAL-TO-DATE FOR FUNIMATION FILMS

Overwhelming Response from Fan Base Drives 20th Feature Film from Dragon Ball Franchise to 3rd Highest Grossing Anime Film of All Time in U.S. in Just Five Days of Run

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS – January 24, 2019 Following a record-setting opening and huge box office over the MLK holiday weekend, Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Sony Pictures Television’s Funimation, reported today that the cumulative box office for “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” now totals $24M+ as the movie begins the second full week of its theatrical release. After eclipsing all previous records set by 2015’s “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’” in less than two days, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” has catapulted into the top 3 highest grossing anime films of all time in the U.S. “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” will continue its run in theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Check local listing for locations and showtimes. For a complete list of locations, visit the official movie website dragonballsuperoffical.com.

“Response to ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ has been nothing short of overwhelming. Earning a spot among top 3 highest grossing anime films of all time in the U.S. in just five days has been extremely gratifying,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and President of Funimation. “Our goal for this release was to honor both its iconic franchise and its incredibly diverse fanbase. I believe we are well on our way with the film’s historic box office to date. I want to add that our current success would not have been possible without the support of Toei Animation, Twentieth Century Fox Films and the production committee.”

Based on the original story, screenplay and character designs of creator Akira Toriyama, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” follows the events of the hit anime series “Dragon Ball Super,” the first new Dragon Ball storyline from Toriyama in more than 18 years. Since premiering in summer 2015, “Dragon Ball Super” has propelled the popularity of the franchise globally – with both lifelong fans and a whole new generation of children and teens.

For more about “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” including tickets, theater locations, trailers and cast information, visit dragonballsuperofficial.com.

