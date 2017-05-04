Downward Dog Encores Premiere In Saturday Sneak Peek!

Downward Dog – the first network comedy to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival – will encore its premiere episode on Saturday, May 20th, before moving to its regular timeslot (Tuesdays, 8/7C) the following week.

The series ‘follows the day-to-day life of Nan (Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Allison Tolman, “Fargo”), as told by her increasingly lonely and philosophical dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges).’

NEW ABC COMEDY SERIES ‘DOWNWARD DOG’ PREMIERES IN SNEAK PEEK

Series Moves to Regular Tuesday Night Time Period Following Week

All-new comedy “Downward Dog” will re-air its premiere in a special sneak peek on SATURDAY, MAY 20 (8:30–9:00 p.m. EDT). (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 05/17/2017)

The series, the first network comedy to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, will move to its regular time period, Tuesday nights at 8:00–8:30 p.m. EDT, with its second episode, beginning May 23, on The ABC Television Network. The pilot episode is available to preview on the ABC app between May 1 – 15.

Based on a web series, “Downward Dog” follows the day-to-day life of Nan (Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Allison Tolman, “Fargo”), as told by her increasingly lonely and philosophical dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges). Nan attempts to juggle her tumultuous personal life with a stressful career, unjustly supervised by her self-obsessed boss. Having her story told from the canine perspective provides a uniquely unfiltered point of view that helps us laugh and cry about what it means to be a human being in the twenty-first century. It’s a show about a dog and the girl he adores, and even at their worst, Nan and Martin just might be best for one another.

In the series premiere airing May 17, “Pilot,” Martin battles loneliness and the need for Nan’s unconditional attention, while she struggles with a breakup and Martin’s recent bad behavior as he reacts to her newly busy work schedule.

“Downward Dog” stars Allison Tolman as Nan, Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) as Jason, Nan’s ex-boyfriend; Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Love”) as Jenn, Nan’s best friend and co-worker; and Barry Rothbart (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) as Kevin, Nan’s boss.

Guest starring Mo Collins as Kim, Maria Bamford as Pepper, DaJuan Johnson as Tristen, Rachna Katau as Gwen, and Ned as Martin.

“Pilot” is written by Michael Killen & Samm Hodges and directed by Michael Killen.

“Downward Dog” series creators Michael Killen and Samm Hodges executive produce with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, and Animal Media’s Kathy Dzubiek. Showrunners Kat Likkel and John Hoberg also executive produce. The series is produced by Legendary Television and ABC Studios. It is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format with 5.1 channel surround sound.

