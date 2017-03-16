Downward Dog Premieres Following Modern Family Season Finale!

ABC’s Downward Dog will premiere following the Modern Family season finale on May 17th.

NEW COMEDY SERIES ‘DOWNWARD DOG’ WILL PREMIERE IN SNEAK PEEK WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, ON ABC

Series Moves to Regular Tuesday Night Time Period Following Week

All-new comedy “Downward Dog” will premiere in a special sneak peek WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), following the season finale of “Modern Family.” (Editors Please Note: “black-ish” will air its season finale Wednesday, May 10). The series, the first network comedy to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, will move to its regular time period, Tuesday nights at 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT, beginning May 23, on The ABC Television Network.

Based on a web series, “Downward Dog” follows the day-to-day life of Nan (Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Allison Tolman, “Fargo”), as told by her increasingly lonely and philosophical dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges).

Nan attempts to juggle her tumultuous personal life with a stressful career, unjustly supervised by her self-obsessed boss. Having her story told from the canine perspective provides a uniquely unfiltered point of view that helps us laugh and cry about what it means to be a human being in the twenty-first century. It’s a show about a dog and the girl he adores, and even at their worst, Nan and Martin just might be best for one another.

“Downward Dog” stars Allison Tolman as Nan, Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) as Jason, Nan’s ex-boyfriend; Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Love”) as Jenn, Nan’s best friend and co-worker; and Barry Rothbart (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) as Kevin, Nan’s boss.

“Downward Dog” series creators Michael Killen and Samm Hodges executive produce with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, and Animal Media’s Kathy Dzubiek. Showrunners Kat Likkel and John Hoberg also executive produce. The series is produced by Legendary Television and ABC Studios. It is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format with 5.1 channel surround sound.

