Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time, The Peter Capaldi Years Come Home!

BBC Home Entertainment has declared February 13th as Doctor Who Day with the release of the show’s 2018 Christmas Special, Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time, and Doctor Who: The Peter Capaldi Years arriving in stores.

Doctor Who: The Peter Capaldi Years is worthy of note as, besides all the bonus material featured on the home video releases of Capaldi’s three season sets, it will also include an extra disc with never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes from season eight.

New York – February 12, 2018 – On February 13, 2018 celebrate the end of an era as BBC Home Entertainment releases Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time, the highly anticipated 2017 Christmas special, on Blu-ray and DVD, and Doctor Who: The Complete Peter Capaldi Years on Blu-ray, featuring never-before-seen bonus content.

DOCTOR WHO: TWICE UPON A TIME

Street Date: February 13, 2017

Suggested Retail Price: DVD $19.98 (U.S.), $24.98 (Canada)

BD $24.98 (U.S.), $30.98 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 60 mins + bonus content / single disc

Twice Upon A Time – the final episode of Peter Capaldi’s tenure as the Time Lord, which found record-setting success with its Christmas Day airing on BBC AMERICA – sees the Doctor come face to face with…the Doctor! The epic conclusion to the Twelfth Doctor era features the return of Pearl Mackie as well as special guests Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and David Bradley (Game of Thrones, the Harry Potter movies), and culminates in a historic regeneration that introduces the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch). Newcomers have the perfect opportunity to catch the new Doctor’s adventures from the very start, while fans of the Classic series will be delighted by the return of the First Doctor (Bradley, who previously played the very first actor to take on the role of the iconic Time Lord in 2013’s An Adventure in Space and Time). Bonus content on this Blu-ray and DVD release includes Doctor Who Extra.

DOCTOR WHO: THE COMPLETE PETER CAPALDI YEARS

Street Date: February 13, 2017

Suggested Retail Price: BD $129.99 (U.S.), $166.00 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 1969 mins + bonus content / 14-disc set

The Complete Peter Capaldi Years includes all three Twelfth Doctor seasons plus Peter Capaldi’s very first appearance in Doctor Who – years before he took over the iconic role – as Caecilius in the Tenth Doctor episode The Fires of Pompeii. Chock full of extras – with all of the bonus materials from seasons eight, nine, and ten, plus a new disc full of additional content, including never-before-seen deleted scenes from season eight – this Blu-ray set is a must have for any collector.

