Disney/ABC Television Group Supports National Foster Care Awareness Initiatives!

Disney | ABC Television Group, in partnership with FosterMore, is working to bring awareness around and support the work of foster families, social workers, community organizations and others that are working to improve the lives of young people in foster care across the country during National Foster Care Month this May. The company will focus on three tent-pole events, beginning with #HackFosterCareLosAngeles, dedicated to solving five key challenges with the foster care system; Foster Mother’s Day, an event celebrating foster families with a fun-filled day of food, games and family activities; and the premiere of the FosterMore public service announcement, which will feature real kids and adults who have been a part of the foster care system.

#HackFosterCareLA – Friday, April 28 – Saturday, April 29

Los Angeles County is both home to the largest foster care system and one of the fastest growing tech economies in the United States. #HackFosterCareLA is tapping into LA’s unique resources and is hosting a one-and-a-half-day event designed to spark engagement between Los Angeles’ tech sector and the social workers, foster youth, foster parents and child welfare professionals to tackle key problems and “hack” solutions to challenges in Los Angeles’ foster care system. Disney | ABC Television Group is supporting their efforts by inviting Disney VoluntEARS to join #HackFosterCareLA and provide their unique knowledge and experience toward real problem-solving goals.

Additional details on the #HackFosterCareLA are available at www.hackfostercare.org/los-angeles

Foster Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 14

Foster Mother’s Day is a fun-filled day of food and games for foster families along with spa treatments and family portraits for foster parents. Disney | ABC Television Group is excited to support this amazing event by having the stars of Freeform’s “The Fosters” helping with the various activities and participating in meet and greets for the attendees. “The Foster’s” cast is excited to continue their support of foster families and bringing awareness to the foster care system.

Additional details on the Foster Mother’s Day Celebration are available at www.fostercarecounts.org/programs/foster-mothers-day/

The FosterMore PSA – Premieres on Monday, May 1

In partnership with FosterMore, Disney | ABC will be premiering a new public service announcement (PS­A) featuring inspiring stories from children and adults who have been a part of the foster care system. The 15-second and 30-second spots will premiere across Disney | ABC Television Group platforms, including ABC Owned and affiliate stations, The ABC Television Network, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, and apps across the networks.

Additional details on the FosterMore coalition and the stories of the foster participants featured in the PSA can be found at www.fostermore.org.

About FosterMore

FosterMore is a coalition of not for profit organizations and foundations working to raise awareness of the youth in America’s foster care system. FosterMore shines a light on the amazing potential of kids and families in the foster care system, and empowers all foster kids to reach their dreams through education. FosterMore encourages all of us to play a part in ensuring that foster youth receive the support, nurturing and guidance they need to succeed in life.

