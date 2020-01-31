Disney+ Movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Gets Hollywood Premiere, Releases New Clip!

Disney+’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (based on the book of the same title) had a true Hollywood premiere last night with the film’s director and stars in attendance.

The Tom McCarthy directed film also played at the Sundance Film Festival, garnering positive reviews.

Disney+ has released a new clip in celebration of its Holly wood premiere – and premieres on the streamer on February 7th.

CAST AND FILMMAKERS FROM DISNEY’S “TIMMY FAILURE: MISTAKES WERE MADE” ATTEND FILM’S PREMIERE IN HOLLYWOOD

New Clip from the Original Movie Streaming on Disney+ February 7 Now Available

The cast and filmmakers from Disney’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” an original movie based on the best-selling book of the same name, attended the film’s premiere last night in Hollywood at the El Capitan Theater. Director Tom McCarthy, author/screenwriter Stephan Pastis, producer Jim Whitaker and cast members including Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson, were in attendance.

To celebrate the film’s upcoming premiere on February 7, 2020, streaming only on Disney+, please enjoy this new film clip:

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. The film is written by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis based on the book by Pastis. The producers are Jim Whitaker, p.g.a., and Tom McCarthy, p.g.a., with Michael Bederman and Kate Churchill serving as executive producers. The film stars Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson.

