Disney Channel Orders That’s So Raven Sequel Series!

Disney Channel has greenlit Raven’s Home – a sequel series/spin-off to the network’s hit That’s So Raven.

The series will pick up with Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

Raven Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol (above right) return as Raven and Chelsea.

Production will begin later this month with an eye toward a premiere later this year.

DISNEY CHANNEL ORDERS ‘RAVEN’S HOME’ COMEDY SERIES, A SPIN-OFF OF ITS GLOBAL HIT ‘THAT’S SO RAVEN’;

RAVEN-SYMONE AND ANNELIESE VAN DER POL WILL REPRISE THEIR ROLES, JOINED BY NEWLY ANNOUNCED CAST MEMBERS ISSAC BROWN, NAVIA ROBINSON, JASON MAYBAUM AND SKY KATZ

Disney Channel has ordered “Raven’s Home,” the “That’s So Raven” spin-off, continuing the story of the award-winning family comedy that resonated with kids, tweens and families around the world. Production on the multicamera series is set to begin this month in Los Angeles for a scheduled premiere in 2017. Starring are the previously announced Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol, who will reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels.

Issac Brown (“black-ish,” “Miles from Tomorrowland”) and Navia Robinson (“Being Mary Jane”) have been cast as Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, respectively, and Jason Maybaum (“Superstore”) will play Chelsea’s nine-year-old son Levi. Sky Katz (“America’s Got Talent”) also joins the cast as Nia’s best friend Tess.

“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Geared toward kids 6-14 and their families, the series will pick up with Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

As previously announced, Raven-Symoné will serve as an executive producer on the series. Longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff (Disney Channel’s “Best Friends Whenever,” Emmy nominees for “R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour”) will also executive produce.

Nearly 10 years after airing its final episode, “That’s So Raven” still delivered a robust 1.057 million Total Viewers for its midnight telecasts on Disney Channel in 2016.* Raven won four NAACP Image Awards for her role and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, among others. The series was lauded by the NAACP Image Awards for four consecutive years and received a primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Children’s Program category.

