Different Strokes Teaser: The Get Down Part II!

Mylene and Books’ The Get Down Brothers are heading in two different directions – she’s poised to become the number one disco star in the world; they are trying to save their souls from less than reputable people while standing up for a whole new type of music.

The Get Down Part II premieres on Netflix on April 7th.

Every dream comes at a price. Take a look behind the music as Mylene and The Get Down Brothers get their first taste of fame. Check out the new the trailer:

Part Two of The Get Down picks up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One. The sweeping upheaval of late 70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world – but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through — and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.

Part Two of The Get Down launches globally on April 7, 2017.

