DIE Hard 30th Anniversary Edition UHD Coming May 15th

How many times can Fox Home Video repackage Die Hard? How many licks are there in a Tootsie Roll? No one knows! To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of one of the greatest action films of all time Fox is releasing a special edition steel book Blu-ray Box Set at Walmart and Best Buy, but most importantly a brand new tasty 4K UHD release will be available.

The 4k has been available digitally for a few months now, but I was upset there was no HDR goodness, this takes care of that. However, it feels cheap because the rest of the Die Hard Films still haven’t received the 4K/HDR love and you know its coming. Not sure why Fox Home Video isn’t doing it all at once, well we know why, so they can milk it some more in the fall and OCD dummies like me will rebuy the 4K Box set when it comes out.

DIE HARD – 30th Anniversary Bonus Features (previously available on Blu-ray):

Commentary by Director John McTiernan and Production Designer Jackson DeGovia

Scene-Specific Commentary by Special Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund

Subtitle Commentary by Various Cast and Crew

The News Casts Featurette

Interactive Style Gallery

Interactive Articles from Cinefex and American Cinematographer

Full-Length Screenplay

Trailers & TV Spots

DIE HARD 30th Anniversary 4K ULTRA HD ™ Specs

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.35:1

Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1, English Surround Dolby Digital, Spanish Dolby

Digital 5.1, French DTS 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Total Run Time: 132 minutes

U.S. Rating R

DIE HARD 30th Anniversary Blu-ray™ Specs

Screen Format: Widescreen 2:35:1

Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1, English Surround Dolby Digital, Spanish Dolby

Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Total Run Time: 132 minutes

U.S. Rating R

