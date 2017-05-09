Devotion & Desire Trailer (NSFW): The Little Hours!

Based on Boccaccio’s The Decameron, The Little Hours follows three medieval nuns who have problems distinguishing the line between devotion and desire (and not really caring).

Written and directed by Jeff Baenas, The Little Hours has been compared favorably to the best of Monty Python and Mel Brooks. The red band trailer will show you why.

The Little Hours will appear in New York and Los Angeles on June 30th.

The Little Hours

Written and Directed by Jeff Baena

Based on “The Decameron” by Giovanni Boccaccio



Starring

Alison Brie Dave Franco Kate Micucci

Aubrey Plaza John C. Reilly Molly Shannon

Fred Armisen Jemima Kirke Adam Pally

and Nick Offerman

**Official Selection: 2017 Sundance Film Festival**

“A surprisingly shrewd reflection on the age-old tension between devotion and desire.”

– Justin Chang, LOS ANGELES TIMES

“A playfully absurd medieval comedy.”

– Tomris Laffly, FILM JOURNAL INTERNATIONAL

“It is trash, pure trash.”

– Bill Donohue, THE CATHOLIC LEAGUE FOR RELIGIOUS AND CIVIL RIGHTS

“Unapologetically raunchy. Jeff Baena’s loose riff on ‘The Decameron’ hilariously applies a contemporary sensibility to the medieval collection of bawdy tales.”

– Peter Debruge, VARIETY

Synopsis:

Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

TRT: 90 min.

Country: USA

Language: English

Writer and Director: Jeff Baena

Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Mucucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Lauren Weedman

Gunpowder & Sky will release THE LITTLE HOURS in New York & Los Angeles on June 30th

