Defying Natural Laws Trailer: Replicas!

After a car accident kills his family, a daring synthetic biologist (Keanu Reeves) will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force, and the physical laws of science.
Replicas also stars Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz.
RELEASE DATE: January 11, 2019
REPLICAS
Director: Jeffrey Nachmanoff
Screenplay: Chad St. John
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz
Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama
