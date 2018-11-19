Defying Natural Laws Trailer: Replicas!

After a car accident kills his family, a daring synthetic biologist (Keanu Reeves) will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force, and the physical laws of science.

Replicas also stars Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz.

Replicas will be in theaters on January 11, 2019.

RELEASE DATE: January 11, 2019

REPLICAS

Director: Jeffrey Nachmanoff

Screenplay: Chad St. John

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

