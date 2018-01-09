Death Itself Trailer: Victor Crowley!

Victor Crowley is the fourth movie in the Hatchet series.

It finds Andrew Yong, the only survivor of Crowley’s rampage, lured back to the swamp after he’s offered $600,000 for a network special. Chaos (and blood) ensues.

Victor Crowley will be released on VOD, Digital and Blu-ray and DVD on February 6th.

VICTOR CROWLEY

FAN-FAVORITE SLASHER FRANCHISE WILL BE RELEASED ON VOD AND DIGITAL on FEBRUARY 6, 2018

Dark Sky Films has announced the official release date of VICTOR CROWLEY, the surprise fourth film in the fan-favorite Hatchet franchise. The film will be released on VOD, Digital and Blu-ray and DVD on February 6, 2018. Kept tightly under wraps for over two years, the slasher reboot unexpectedly debuted this past August. The highly anticipated release was shown in theaters across the country in October as part of the “Victor Crowley Road Show.”

Set a decade after the events of the series’ first three films, VICTOR CROWLEY reunites Hatchet mainstays Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th 7 -X’s Jason Voorhees) and Parry Shen (Better Luck Tomorrow) for an all-new, horrifying journey into the haunted, blood-drenched bayou.

In 2007, over forty people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.

VICTOR CROWLEY’s ensemble cast also features Laura Ortiz (2006’s The Hills Have Eyes), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), and Brian Quinn (truTV’s “Impractical Jokers”). Writer/director

Adam Green proudly returns to the director’s chair of his series that, upon debuting in 2007, was energetically touted as a return to “old school American horror,” and whose maniacal fan-favorite villain quickly secured a place among slasher royalty.

