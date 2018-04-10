DEATH IS LARGER THAN MEDICINE TRAILER: END GAME!

Where will loved ones spend their last days? Who will be in the room? What feelings and secrets need to be shared with family before it is too late?

Academy Award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (The Times of Harvey Milk, The Celluloid Closet, Paragraph 175) probe these questions and more in the context of two San Francisco Bay Area medical facilities on the forefront of creating new paradigms for end of life decisions with grace. This Netflix original documentary short launches May 4.

**Official Selection of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and San Francisco International Film Festival**

Like this: Like Loading...