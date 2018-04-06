Deadpool Video Says Let’s F*ck Cancer!

In his own special gently profane way, Deadpool is targeting cancer – in a pink Deadpool costume and raising funds for cancer prevention, early detection and providing support to those affected..

In a sweetly rude video, the Merc with a Mouth lays out his plan – which includes the possibility of a fan getting some primo movie memorabilia.

Coincidentally, Deadpool 2 opens on May 18th.

20th Century Fox and DEADPOOL have announced a new epic partnership with the fundraising platform Omaze in support of Fuck Cancer!

Announced during tonight’s FX premiere of the original DEADPOOL, the partnership provides fans the chance to receive an exclusive, custom-made pink Deadpool suit. A cause close to the Merc’s heart, proceeds will benefit the work of Fuck Cancer, the nonprofit dedicated to cancer prevention, early detection and providing support to those affected.

Check out Deadpool in the video above as he shares this one of a kind campaign with fans, who can enter to win for just $10!

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

In Theaters May 18, 2018

