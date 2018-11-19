Deadpool Kidnaps Fred Savage Trailer: Once Upon a Deadpool!

A kinder, gentler Deadpool is coming to theaters for Christmas. Well, somewhat kinder and gentler – he did kidnap Fred Savage (see trailer below) for the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 (with new scenes to balance out the lost R-rated stuph).

Once Upon a Deadpool will be in theaters on December 12th.

This December, get ready for a fairy tale that gives zero F’s.

To kick off the holiday season, the (sometimes) good guy in red is delivering the official trailer for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL from 20th Century Fox! Audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…” Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab” For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer – previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL’s release.

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL

Release: December 12, 2018

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, Fred Savage

