Deadly Class premieres on Syfy on January 16th, but, in the spirit of the holidays, the cast and creators of the series has dropped the series premiere across all Syfy platforms as well as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

‘DEADLY CLASS’ CAST DROPS PREMIERE EPISODE TODAY, WEEKS BEFORE SERIES’ 1/16 LINEAR PREMIERE

Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Comic and Show Creator Rick Remender and More Share the Premiere Across All SYFY Platforms, Along with YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

The cast and creators of SYFY’s DEADLY CLASS took to social media today to share the new 10-part series’ premiere episode in advance of its linear debut on SYFY (set for Wednesday, January 16 at 10/9c).

Lana Condor’s Instagram Post:

“I can’t believe the time has finally come, the whole cast and crew of @deadlyclasssyfy worked our butts off on this show for you loves! Check out the link in my bio for a special early release of the first episode now! xox and thank you always for the support #deadlyclass #saya #SYFY”

As of today, December 20 through January 16, the premiere episode will be available commercial-free via SYFY On Demand, online at SYFY.com, and the SYFY and USA apps. Additionally, the premiere will be available via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter through January 1. Close captioning will be available in English on all platforms and in Spanish on YouTube.

ABOUT DEADLY CLASS: Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, DEADLY CLASS is a 10-part series that follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. DEADLY CLASS also stars Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval. From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Mike Larocca (“Spy”) and Mick Betancourt (USA Network’s THE PURGE, “Shots Fired”). Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

