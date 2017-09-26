Dark Horse’s Black Hammer Returns in Black Hammer: Age of Doom!

The creators of Dark Horse’s Black Hammer take the idea of rebooting superhero universes that is so prevalent today, and put their own unique spin on it in their upcoming Black Hammer: Age of Doom.

Series write Jeff Lemire noted, ‘It’s a new series, but everything you love will stay intact and we’ll deliver the next chapter in the story of Golden Gail, Abraham Slam, Barbalien and the rest of the gang.’

Black Hammer: Age of Doom #1 will be released in April, 2018.

BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston

The Eisner-Award Winning Comic Book Saga BLACK HAMMER Returns in 2018 With a New Ongoing Series

September 26, 2017) Dark Horse Comics has announced that writer Jeff Lemire and artist Dean Ormston’s creator owned BLACK HAMMER superhero saga will return in 2018 with a new ongoing series titled BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM. The new ongoing series will continue to chronicle the adventures of the forgotten champions of Spiral City, following the events of the cliffhanger ending of issue thirteen of BLACK HAMMER.

“One thing BLACK HAMMER has always done is comment on the history of superhero comics and we live in a world where superhero universes seem to be rebooted, relaunched, and rebirthed every year,” said Lemire. “It felt like we needed to play around with that idea, but put a BLACK HAMMER spin on it. So, starting in April, Dean, Dave Stewart, Todd Klein, and I will continue the story and the mystery of Black Hammer farm in BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM! It’s a new series, but everything you love will stay intact and we’ll deliver the next chapter in the story of Golden Gail, Abraham Slam, Barbalien and the rest of the gang.”

“BLACK HAMMER ends with a major, game changing revelation,” said Ormston. “Readers are super keen to find out how our heroes are stuck on the farm and more answers, twists and turns are coming in BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM.”

Meanwhile fans won’t have to wait long for new BLACK HAMMER universe stories. On October 18, Dark Horse Comics will publish the first issue of SHERLOCK FRANKENSTEIN & THE LEGION OF EVIL, written by Lemire and illustrated by artist David Rubín (ETHER). The highly anticipated four issue series follows Lucy Weber—the daughter of the Black Hammer and an investigative reporter for the Global Planet—as she uncovers the dark secret origins of some of her father’s greatest foes. SHERLOCK FRANKENSTEIN & THE LEGION OF EVIL is the first of several high profile BLACK HAMMER mini-series, all of which will feature different artists.

When BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM debuts in April 2018, each issue of the ongoing series will featuring a variant cover by an acclaimed artist, including an issue 1 cover by Skottie Young (I HATE FAIRYLAND) and an issue 2 variant cover by Fábio Moon (TWO BROTHERS) that is an homage to Frank Miller’s icon BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS cover.

“BLACK HAMMER has grown beyond what Dean Ormston and I could ever have hoped for,” said Lemire. “We’ve fallen in love with the world of BLACK HAMMER and the characters that live there and we have a lot of story left to tell. This ending is just the beginning.”

About BLACK HAMMER: Once they were heroes, but the age of heroes has long since passed. Banished from existence by a multiversal crisis, the old champions of Spiral City–Abraham Slam, Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, Madame Dragonfly, and Barbalien–now lead simple lives in an idyllic, timeless farming village from which there is no escape! But as they employ all of their super abilities to free themselves from this strange purgatory, a mysterious stranger works to bring them back into action for one last adventure!

About Jeff Lemire: New York Times Bestselling author, Jeff Lemire, is the creator of the acclaimed graphic novels Sweet Tooth, Essex County, The Underwater Welder and Trillium. His upcoming projects include the original graphic novel Roughneck from Simon and Schuster, as well as the sci-fi series Descender for Image Comics (with Dustin Nguyen) and Black Hammer for Dark Horse Comics (with Dean Ormston). Jeff has also written Green Arrow, Justice League and Animal Man for DC Comics and Hawkeye for Marvel Comics. In 2008 and in 2013 Jeff won the Schuster Award for Best Canadian Cartoonist. He has also received The Doug Wright Award for Best Emerging Talent and the American Library Association’s prestigious Alex Award, recognizing books for adults with specific teen appeal. He has also been nominated for 8 Eisner awards, 7 Harvey Awards and 8 Shuster Awards. In 2010 Essex County was named as one of the five Essential Canadian Novels of the Decade. He currently lives and works in Toronto with his wife and son. The author lives in Toronto, ON., Canada.

About Dean Ormston: Dean Ormston is a British illustrator who entered comics with Judge Dredd Megazine and 2000AD before moving onto work with Vertigo on Sandman with Neil Gaiman and Lucifer with Mike Carey.

About David Rubín: David Rubín studied graphic design before entering the world of comics, animation, and illustration. He illustrated a collection of Robert E. Howard tales in Solomon Kane and immersed himself in a two-volume retelling of the myth of Hercules in The Hero. His latest published works include an adaptation of the epic poem Beowulf, two spinoffs of Paul Pope’s Battling Boy, and The Fiction with writer Curt Pires. Along with Marcos Prior, he produced the graphic novel Grand Hotel Abyss while also working on Ether. He is currently working on chapters Black Hammer.