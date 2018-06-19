Dark Horse to Unleash Gamma Prequel!

It’s Pokémon meets Power Rangers in Ulises Farinas’ (Judge Dredd, Transformers, Godzilla In Hell) and Erick Freitas’ (Judge Dredd: The Blessed Earth, Godzilla In Hell) dark parody of popular Saturday morning monster media!

Initially serialized in Dark Horse Presents and later collected in a one-shot, Gamma returns for a brand-new prequel series that takes inspiration from kaiju cinema and imported Japanese children’s classics to tell a raucous tale of how a young monster trainer named Dusty Ketzchemal failed upward to go from plucky teen hero to old loser.

Gamma #1 (of 4) goes on sale September 26, 2018, and is available for pre-order.

DARK HORSE BRINGS BACK THE KAIJU PACKED CHAOS OF “GAMMA”

Ulises Farinas and Erick Freitas’ Sci-Fi Comedy About Pocket Monsters, Giant Monsters, and Human Monsters Returns!

Gamma begins in the early seventies in the Philippines, a few years since the Great Sentai War, a world war that ravaged cities across the planet, but established a new world order. The new world is run by The Guardian Force, a military organization that uses super-powered super suit wearing teenagers to patrol the planet and protect it from a plague of monsters. Dusty, Sandy, and Crash are orphans living in the post-war Philippines, kids left behind by parents who could not feed them. The three hustle every day to catch monsters, trading them or selling them, or eating them.

Dive into a bizarre, yet somewhat familiar world where kids in Power Rangers type suits are the foot soldiers of a World Government, people have become used to living alongside Aliens, Robots, and Giant Monsters, and a young monster trainer can’t stop making things worse. But making things worse is the only way to make things better.

Gamma #1 (of four) goes on sale September 26, 2018, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. Gamma is co-written by Ulises Farinas and Erick Freitas with Farinas providing interior and cover art with Melody Often on colors.

Praise for Gamma:

“Farinas and Freitas’ Gamma…is nothing less than a brilliant ode to my (and probably your) childhood, wrapped up in a messily light-hearted adult package. A laugh-your-ass-off bonanza with unique art and an oddball story. A must have if just to experience its zany charm.” —Graphic Policy

“‘Gamma’ is one of the most beautiful, funny, and fun books of the year and you’ll want to pick it up before everyone, and their grandma starts talking about it.” —Multiversity Comics

