Dark Horse To Release The Short Films of Dave McKean In Hardcover Book!

Best known for his work with Neil Gaiman and his Harvey Award-winning graphic novel Cages and Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash, Dave McKean also created inventive, surreal short films. McKean’s films have been collected in this Blu-ray release, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes hardcover book.

While I’ve only seen McKean’s excellent feature-length film, Mirrormask, I have to expect that Dave McKean: Short Films will be a darkly delightful collection of weirdness and empathy. The book should go down a treat, too.

Dave McKean: Short Films will be in stores on June 27, 2018.

DAVE MCKEAN’S SURREAL SHORT FILMS COME TO DARK HORSE

Presenting the Complete Short Films of Dave McKean

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (December 04, 2017)— Dark Horse proudly presents Dave McKean’s short cinema on Blu-ray included in a 9 ½” x 11″ hardcover book featuring photos, posters, stills, drawings, and more. A must-have for McKean fans!

“Dave demands his characters agonize over the meaning of life but he forces us to take the rollercoaster ride as well . . . right to the heart of the creative process—his words and drawings cascading across the page in a perfectly structured cacophony. Beautiful!”—Terry Gilliam

Praise for Cages:

“One of the most important works of comic art in the last decade.”

—The Comics Journal

“It is compulsively readable, with a lyrical tone that moves the reader through the rougher, more elusive passages as it strives at the very edge of the form’s limitation.”

—Comic Foundry Magazine

“The finest comic being created today. Get it and see what heights narrative graphic art can achieve.”

—The Fine Print

Dave McKean: Short Films HC goes on-sale June 27, 2018, and is available for pre-order at Amazon, Penguin Random House, and your local comic shop.

