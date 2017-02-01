Dark Horse Sets March for Super Sampler!

Dark Horse Comics has plan to help undecided readers figure out what they want to binge read next – Dark Horse Number Ones 2017.

Fox six bucks you get a full-color, 224-page anthology of number one issues from eight Dark Horse series from across a number of genres – science fiction, fantasy, horror, crime, or action/adventure.

The titles include Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy #1, Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Black Hammer #1, Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook’s Harrow County #1 and five more.

Dark Horse Number Ones will be in stores on March 29th.

“NUMBER ONES” VALUE-PRICED ANTHOLOGY ARRIVING IN MARCH!

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (February 1, 2017)—Trying to decide what to read next and not sure where to start? We have the perfect offering for your next binge read! Join our all-star roster of creators in the value-priced collection Dark Horse Number Ones, which contains full debut issues of eight different comics series for just six bucks and is slated for release on March 29, 2017.

Whether you’re looking for science fiction, fantasy, horror, crime, or action/adventure, this affordable collection includes an issue for everyone, including entire first issues from some of Dark Horse’s most notable creators:

– Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy #1

– Mike Mignola’s Hellboy in Hell #1

– Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich’s Lady Killer #1

– Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s Black Hammer #1

– Matt and Sharlene Kindt’s Dept. H #1

– Brian Wood and Mack Chater’s Briggs Land #1

– Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook’s Harrow County #1

– Kurtis Wiebe and Mindy Lee’s Bounty #1

This full-color, 224-page trade paperback retails at just six dollars! Find your new comics muse or hero in the Dark Horse Number Ones collection!

The trade paperback is currently available for preorder at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, IndieBound, Things From Another World, DarkHorse.com, and more. Order your copy today!

