Dark Horse Plots Three New Avatar: The Last Airbender Graphic Novels!

Erin Faith Hicks and Peter Wartman will create a three-part series of new Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novels for Dark Horse.

Details have not been released, but Dark Horse has shared some design work by Wartman.

The next volume of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available in fall 2018.

THE AVATAR CYCLE BEGINS ANEW WITH NEW CREATIVE TEAM

Writer Faith Erin Hicks and Artist Peter Wartman Take on the Mantle for “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (October 05 2017)—Dark Horse and Nickelodeon today announced that Faith Erin Hicks (The Adventures of Superhero Girl, The Last of Us: American Dreams) and Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker, Over the Wall) are the new creative team for the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novel series.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of my favorite things in the world. I’m totally not kidding: I remember watching the series finale over ten years ago when I was a struggling animator, wishing I could work on a show that was even ten percent as thoughtful and compelling as Avatar. I was so in love with the world and characters,” mused Faith Erin Hicks. “Even now, there’s nothing that has filled my heart quite like Avatar, and I’m so honored to contribute to the real thing.”

Hicks and Wartman will collaborate with the Avatar: The Last Airbender television series executive producers and co-creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, on the next three-part graphic novel series in Dark Horse’s publishing program. Hicks’s first venture into the Dark Horse Avatarverse was a 10-page story starring Sokka and Suki for Dark Horse’s 2014 Free Comic Book Day.

“Bryan and I are really looking forward to what Faith and Peter will bring to this series,” said DiMartino. “Gene and Gurihiru had an immeasurable impact on the series, and we were happy to collaborate with them for so long. I think fans will be pleased with what Faith and Peter have to offer!”

The previous creative team of Gurihiru and Eisner and award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang has led the Avatar graphic novel series to longtime New York Times bestseller status and continued to build on the world of the Nickelodeon animated series.

The next volume of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available in fall 2018.

Turnarounds art by Peter Wartman/Courtesy of Dark Horse

Like this: Like Loading...