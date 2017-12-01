Dark Horse Celebrates Black History Month with Incognegro!

On the tenth anniversary of Mat Johnson and Warren Pleece’s graphic novel Incognegro – and in honor of Black History Month – Dark Horse announces their new series, Incognegro: Renaissance.

Incognegro: Renaissance is a prequel to Incognegro and follows cub reporter Zane Pinchback through the glittering nightlife of the Harlem Renaissance as he goes undercover, passing as white, for the first time.

The first issue of Incognegro: Renaissance will go on sale on February 8th, 2018 – and is now available for pre-order.

MAT JOHNSON AND WARREN PLEECE REUNITE FOR “INCOGNEGRO: RENAISSANCE”

New Prequel Series Scheduled to Honor Black History Month

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (November 30, 2017)—Today, Dark Horse and Berger Books are excited to reveal art from acclaimed novelist Mat Johnson (Loving Day, Pym) and veteran artist Warren Pleece’s (The Invisibles, Life Sucks) upcoming series, Incognegro: Renaissance. This new series is a perfect companion and prequel to the tenth-anniversary edition of the 2008 Vertigo graphic novel, Incognegro: A Graphic Mystery.

Incognegro: Renaissance is a new prequel series that follows cub reporter Zane Pinchback through the glittering nightlife of the Harlem Renaissance as he goes undercover, passing as white, for the first time. When a black writer is found dead at a scandalous interracial party in 1920s New York, Zane is the only one determined to solve the murder. Zane goes “incognegro” for the first time to bring the murderer to justice. With a cryptic manuscript as his only clue, and a mysterious and beautiful woman as the murder’s only witness, Zane finds himself on the hunt through the dark and dangerous streets of “roaring twenties” Harlem.

The tenth-anniversary edition of Incognegro: A Graphic Mystery finds Zane Pinchback going “incognegro” to investigate the arrest of his own brother who is charged with the brutal murder of a white woman in Mississippi. With a lynch mob already swarming, Zane must stay “incognegro” long enough to uncover the truth behind the murder in order to save his brother—and himself. This edition of the acclaimed and fearless graphic novel features enhanced toned art, an afterword by Mat Johnson, character sketches, and other additional material.

The first issue of Incognegro: Renaissance goes on sale February 07, 2018 and is available for preorder at your local comic shop. Incognegro: A Graphic Mystery goes on sale February 06, 2018 and retails for $19.99. Incognegro: A Graphic Mystery is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, TFAW, and at your local comic shop.

Praise for Incognegro: A Graphic Mystery:

“Engrossing… proudly exemplifies the graphic novel”—New York Times

“Though entertaining as hell, Incognegro transcends mere entertainment and enters the realm of relevant art. It kicks graphic ass!”—John Ridley (Oscar-winning screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave, creator/writer of Emmy-winning American Crime)

“A flawlessly paced, rich, dense thriller… a chilling social document and a layered, effortlessly entertaining meditation on identity and self-fashioning.”—Times, London

“Fuses bluesy, gutbucket noir with postmodern notions about the pliability of personal identity.”—Time Out New York

