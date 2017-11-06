Dark Horse Announces Four-Volume Collection of Space Opera Webcomic Space Boy!

Space Boy is a coming of age story of a high-school-aged girl who belongs in a different time, a boy possessed by emptiness as deep as space, an alien artifact, mysterious murder, and a love that crosses light years.

Space Boy is a space opera webcomic that is being collected by Dark Horse in a four-volume series of graphic novels. Volume One will go on sale on June 20, 2018. It is available for pre-order at Amazon , Penguin Random House , and your local comic shop .

STEPHEN MCCRANIE’S SPACE BOY ARRIVES AT DARK HORSE

Prepare For a Story That Defies Space and Time

Dark Horse is thrilled to partner with writer and artist Stephen McCranie (Mal and Chad) to bring his unique space opera webcomic to the page as a four-volume graphic novel series. Currently serialized on Webtoons.com with over 50,000 unique readers, McCranie's Space Boy is a coming of age story of a high-school-aged girl who belongs in a different time, a boy possessed by emptiness as deep as space, an alien artifact, mysterious murder, and a love that crosses light years.

Amy lives on a mining colony in out in deep space, but when her dad loses his job the entire family is forced to move back to Earth. Amy says goodbye to her best friend Jemmah and climbs into a cryotube where she will spend the next 30 years frozen in a state of suspended animation, hurtling in a rocket toward her new home. Her life will never be the same, but all she can think about is how when she gets to Earth, Jemmah will have grown up without her.

Praise for Stephen McCranie’s Space Boy

“One of the best pieces of sequential art to come out in this or any other format in the past decade.”—Entertainment Monthly

“The story excels at mixing these complicated emotions together without getting overly sappy or too stuck in Amy’s own mind and this makes it truly one of the most thoughtful examples I’ve ever seen of a teenaged girl in fiction.”—Narrative Investigations

Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Volume 1 goes on sale June 20, 2018 and is available for preorder at Amazon , Penguin Random House , and your local comic shop .

