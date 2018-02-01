Dark Horse and Blizzard Entertainment Announce StarCraft: Scavengers Miniseries!

Written by Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Faith) and illustrated by Gabriel Guzmán (Star Wars), Dark Horse and Blizzard Entertainment announce StarCraft: Scavengers, a new comic series further exploring the expansive universe of Blizzard’s acclaimed science-fiction real-time strategy game series.

In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet.

StarCraft: Scavengers #1 will be instores on July 25th.

DARK HORSE AND BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT EXPLORE THE “STARCRAFT®” UNIVERSE IN NEW COMIC MINISERIES

Four-issue “StarCraft: Scavengers” Series Set to Release in 2018

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (February 1, 2018)—Dark Horse and Blizzard Entertainment are excited to announce a new four-issue comic series: StarCraft: Scavengers. This comic series is the latest addition to Dark Horse and Blizzard Entertainment’s line of critically acclaimed publications, preceded by The Art of Overwatch, Overwatch Anthology: Volume 1, and World of Warcraft Chronicle (volumes I and II).

Writer Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Faith) and artist Gabriel Guzmán (Star Wars) join forces for StarCraft: Scavengers, a new comic series further exploring the expansive universe of Blizzard’s acclaimed science-fiction real-time strategy game series. In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty™ campaign.

The first issue (of four) of the StarCraft: Scavengers comic series goes on sale July 25, 2018, and will be available for preorder at your local comic shop soon. Visit DarkHorse.com for more information.

About Dark Horse

For more than thirty years, Dark Horse Comics has proven to be a solid example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and establish a small, homegrown company as an industry giant. Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, the company is known for the progressive and creator-friendly atmosphere it provides for writers and artists. In addition to publishing comics from top talent, such as Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Geof Darrow, Brian Wood, Gail Simone, Stan Sakai, and Guillermo del Toro, and comics legends, such as Will Eisner, Milo Manara, Kazuo Koike, Neil Gaiman, and Frank Miller, Dark Horse has developed its own successful properties, such as The Mask, Ghost, X, and Barb Wire. Its successful line of comics, manga, and products based on popular properties includes Dragon Age, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Aliens, Conan, Tomb Raider, The Legend of Zelda, Halo, The Witcher, Game of Thrones, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Today, Dark Horse Comics is the largest independent comic book publisher in the US and is recognized as one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

