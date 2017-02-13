Dark Horse and Barnes & Noble Set Quests for Legend of Zelda® Fans!

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts, Dark Horse and Barnes & Noble bookstores invite Zelda fans to special events taking place at select stores across the country.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (Date, 14, 2017)—Hear ye! Hear ye! Zelda™ fans far and wide! To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts, Dark Horse and Barnes & Noble bookstores invite you to special events taking place at select stores across the country.

Each participating Barnes & Noble location below has a quest. Zelda fans will be given a map of various locations throughout their store, where they must answer a trivia question at each stop. Those who are successful in their quest will be rewarded with an event exclusive Triforce enamel pin and photo opportunity.

– 2/20 7pm Clackamas Town Center Mall, Portland, OR

– 2/21 7pm Huntington Beach Barnes & Noble, Huntington Beach, CA

– 2/21 7pm Stevens Creek Blvd Barnes & Noble, San Jose, CA

– 2/21 7pm Roseville/Har-Mar Barnes & Noble, Roseville, MN

– 2/22 7pm Lincoln Park Barnes & Noble, Dallas, TX

– 2/23 7pm Temecula Barnes & Noble, Temecula, CA

– 2/24 6pm Warren St (Tribeca) Barnes & Noble, New York, NY

– 2/24 7pm Anchorage Barnes & Noble, Anchorage, AK

– 2/24 7pm Mira Mesa Barnes & Noble, San Diego, CA

– 2/24 7pm Edgewood Barnes & Noble, Atlanta, GA

– 2/24 7pm River Oaks Shopping Center, Houston, TX

– 2/25 1pm Colonial Plaza Market Center, Orlando, FL

– 2/25 1pm Northgate Mall, Seattle, WA

– 2/26 2pm Ala Moana Center, Honolulu, HI

– 2/26 3pm Old Orchard, Chicago, IL

About The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts: The hardcover contains over four-hundred pages of fully-realized illustrations from the entire thirty-year history of The Legend of Zelda™ including artwork from the upcoming The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild game! The book includes rare promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists, and much, much more!

The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts is now available for preorder at Barnes & Noble, Things From Another World, and DarkHorse.com.

We look forward to seeing you at one of the fifteen Barnes & Noble locations!

