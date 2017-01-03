Dark Horse Adapts Melville’s Whale of a Classic!

French graphic novel masterpiece Moby Dick is being released in North America by Dark Horse Books on February 8th.

This hardcover edition collects both Vents d’Ouest volumes and features illustrations by the award-winning French author and artist Christophe Chabouté (Purgatoire, Tout Seul).

Pre-orders are now being taken. Read on for details.

DARK HORSE ADAPTS MELVILLE’S WHALE OF A TALE INTO A GRAPHIC NOVEL!

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (Jan, 2, 2017)—Dark Horse Books is proud to announce the Vents d’Ouest graphic novel adaptation of Herman Melville’s timeless classic Moby Dick, available in English for the first time on February 8, 2017.

A masterpiece of French literary comics, this hardcover edition collects both Vents d’Ouest volumes and features illustrations by the award-winning French author and artist Christophe Chabouté (Purgatoire, Tout Seul). Striking black-and-white frames faithfully capture this Great American Novel as we follow the revenge-seeking voyage of Captain Ahab.

The graphic adaptation is perfect for literature lovers looking for a unique spin on the tale of the great white whale. The English edition includes a foreword by John Arcudi (Dead Inside, Rumble).

“No comics adaptation I’ve seen has come close to doing what Christophe Chabouté does right here in this graphic novel…His storytelling, his pacing, matches Melville’s perfectly,” said Arcudi. “He does it with obvious love for Melville’s poetic writing, and he has the advantage of a great gift for drawing that allows him to give light to those potent words. He can almost hypnotize us with his gorgeous, grand, rhythmic art.”

