Dario Argento’s Giallo Classic Opera Coming to Blu-ray!

Legendary director Dario Argento’s classic giallo Opera is coming to North America in a remastered/restored edition in high definition.

When young opera singer Betty (Cristina Marsillach, Every Time We Say Goodbye) takes over the leading role in an avant-garde presentation of Verdi’s Macbeth, she triggers the madness of a crazed fan who repeatedly forces her to watch the brutal murders of her friends. Will her recurring childhood nightmare hold the key to the identity of this psychopath, or does an even more horrific evil lay waiting in the wings?

Dario Argento’s Opera will be released on January 23rd, 2018.

Doppelgänger Releasing and Scorpion Releasing Present

Opera – A film by Dario Argento

MAKES U.S. BLU-RAY DEBUT WITH SPECIAL BONUS FEATURES INCLUDING RARE DARIO ARGENTO INTERVIEW

Arrives on Blu-ray on January 23, 2018

Chicago, IL (November 13, 2017) – Best known for his work in the horror and thriller genres and regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past half-century, Italian filmmaker Dario Argento’s 1987 cult classic film OPERA will make a fresh new reprise in the new year. Arriving for the first time on Blu-ray, Doppelgänger Releasing and Scorpion Releasing will present a remastered/restored edition in high definition, with over 45 hours of color correction, brand new 5.1 soundtrack, a brand new interview with actor William McNamara and a never-before U.S. released interview with Dario Argento.

Legendary horror maestro Dario Argento (Deep Red, Suspiria, Inferno, Tenebrae) delivers a savagely stunning thriller featuring some of the most shocking sequences of the maestro’s entire career.

Also starring Ian Charlston (Chariots Of Fire), Umberto Barberini (Demons), Daria Nicolodi (Shock, Deep Red), and William McNamara (Copycat), this dazzling masterpiece soars to untold heights of terror with a brand new 2k scan.

Doppelgänger Releasing and Scorpion Releasing will make OPERA available on Blu-ray for the first time in the United States beginning January 23, 2018 (prebook December 19, 2017). The Blu-ray, which includes interviews with Director Dario Argento and actor William McNamara as bonus features, carries the suggested retail price of $24.95.

More information on OPERA can be found on the DOPPELGÄNGER RELEASING website at https://www.musicboxfilms.com/opera

Opera

Doppelgänger Releasing and Scorpion Releasing

DVD RELEASE DATE: January 23, 2018

PRE-ORDER DATE: December 19, 2017

Price: DVD $24.95

Director: Dario Argento

Cast: Cristina Marsillach, Ian Charleson, Urbano Barberini, Daria Nicolodi, Coralina Cataldi-Tassoni, Antonella Vitale, William McNamara, Barbara Cupisti.

Running Time: 107 min

Format: 1080p HD Widescreen 2.35:1

Sound Format: 5.1 and Mono

Rating: NR

Country: Italy

Language: English Language Track

Bonus Features:

Brand new 2016 2k scan with over 45 hours of extensive color correction

Rare interview with director Dario Argento never-before released to U.S. audiences

Brand new interview with star William McNamara

Brand new 5.1 soundtrack

Original Trailer

