Dancing with the Stars Season 25 Cast Unveiled!

ABC has announced the celebrity cast for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. The reveal took place on the network’s morning show, Good Morning America.

The celebrities include: former NFL star Terrell Owns, former NBA star Derek Fisher, singer Debbie Gibson, actors Sasha Pieterse and Frankie Muniz and more.

Dancing with the Stars’ 25th season premieres on Monday, September 18th.

ABC ANNOUNCED THE CELEBRITY CAST FOR THE UPCOMING 25THSEASON OF ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS,’ LIVE, ON ‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’

Professional Dancers were Previously Announced on “Good Morning America”

“Dancing with the Stars” Returns with a Live Premiere on Monday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m., ET

“Dancing with the Stars” is gearing up to celebrate its 25th season, and the new celebrity cast are sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. This season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes a “Shark,” a married couple whose pro partners are also a married couple, a “Pretty Little Liar,” a “Property Brother,” an 80s pop icon, a WWE superstar and a NBA champion, among others.

Additionally, ABC is launching the first-ever official Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League on Sept. 6 on abc.com/dfl. The game allows players to predict which couple will win the season and take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Players earn points for correct predictions, and each point is an entry into the grand-prize drawing for a chance to win a trip for four to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii and other exclusive prizes. Beginning Sept. 19, fans can also play the weekly game to earn more points and chances to win. Each week, players choose three couples they predict will earn the highest scores in that week’s episode(s). Each point the couples earn on the show is another entry towards the Grand Prize and First Prize sweepstakes.

As announced this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the celebrities with their professional dance partners heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are:

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

The 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (8:00 – 10:01 p.m.) on ABC.

