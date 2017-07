I always say if you want good spoilers for upcoming movies look at the Video Games and toy reveals. EA has just released a behind the scenes look at their upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II game which features some quick glimpses of Luke’s new powers and yes they’ve already said that the game is fully in cannon! I still don’t like the idea of the story taking place from the Imperials viewpoint, but whatever. The game looks awesome.

