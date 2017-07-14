D23: Whoppie Goldberg Becomes First LEGOT!

An EGOT is one of slightly more than a dozen winners of Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.

Today, Whoopi Goldberg became the very first LEGOT by being named a Disney Legend at D23 Expo.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of a very elite group of artists who is an EGOT, which is an acronym for a person who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She has won Emmys (as host of AMC’s “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel,” and a Daytime Emmy for “The View”), a Grammy (“Whoopi Goldberg”), an Oscar (“Ghost”) and a Tony (Producer of “Thoroughly Modern Millie”). Today at D23 EXPO: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, she can add Disney Legend to this impressive list, making her the one and only LEGOT recipient!

“Disney and I go way back, since I was a little kid, I mean way back,” said Whoopi. “So it’s beyond an honor and a joy to become a Disney Legend because everybody knows I love Disney, Disneyland, Disney World, Disney movies, Disney toys and the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique! What’s better than this for a Disney-phile? Absolutely NOTHING!”

