D23 Expo: Lucasfilm Takes Star Wars Fans Behind the Scenes on Last Jedi!

A new behind-the-scenes look at STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI just debuted at D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Director Rian Johnson surprised fans with on-stage appearances by cast members Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15th, 2017.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

LUCASFILM

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release date: December 15, 2017

Cast: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro

Director: Rian Johnson

Producers: Kathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman

Executive Producers: J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, Jason McGatlin

Written by: Rian Johnson

SYNOPSIS:

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theatres on December 15, 2017.

